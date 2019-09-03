{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY --- John “Johnny” Rubalcava, 70, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Mason City, passed away Aug. 27 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on today, Sept. 3, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mason City. Burial will take place at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. The family requests casual attire.

