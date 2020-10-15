John John Lee

John Lee
John Lee, 75, of Forest City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from complications of a stroke at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. A face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed. Services will be live-streamed on the Schott Funeral Home facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. A face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.