John ‘John-John' Albrecht

MASON CITY -- John "John-John" L. Albrecht, 49, of Mason City, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at home after battling infections for the past couple of years. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, Mason City, in the church chapel; inurnment in New Hampton at a later date. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 641-423-0924; www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

