John “Joe” McLaughlin

Belmond-John “Joe” McLaughlin, 89 of Belmond, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joe McLaughlin will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation for Joe McLaughlin will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday morning.

