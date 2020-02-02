John ‘Jack' Spitler

BELMOND -- John H. “Jack” Spitler, 83, of Belmond, died Friday, Jan. 31, at home. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd St. NE, Belmond; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the church, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church; www.ewingfh.com.