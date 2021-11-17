John “Jack” Page
PLYMOUTH-John “Jack” Page, 90, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa. Memorial services will be held at 1 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 at the St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Services will be live streamed on Major Erickson Funeral Home facebook page. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com
