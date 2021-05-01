John Fangman
BRITT-John Fangman, 90, of Britt passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home in Britt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.
Rosary will be held at 1:45 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until the Scriptural Wake Service at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839
