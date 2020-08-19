John F. Platts

You have permission to edit this article.
John Francis Platts, 56, of Mason City, IA died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. John's wishes were to be cremated and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

