John E. Whitaker
John E. Whitaker

John E. Whitaker

John E. Whitaker, 99, died Tuesday, February 22, 2021 at his home in Osage.

Graveside inurnment with Osage American Legion Honor Guard for John E Whitaker will be held Friday, February 26th, 2021, 11:00 am at Osage Cemetery.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

