John E. Ree
BURT – John E. Ree, 76, of Burt passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona after a lengthy battle with metastatic prostate cancer.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the R Place Farm in honor of John's birthday.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in John's memory to the Kossuth County Cancer Support Foundation, 1921 Elm St., Algona, IA 50511. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt. 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
