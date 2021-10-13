John D. Landheer
THOMPSON-John D. Landheer, 55 of Thompson, died Sunday, October 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 P.M., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. There will be a luncheon and reception celebrating John's life following the graveside service at the Thompson Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John D. Landheer memorial fund in care of the family.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.