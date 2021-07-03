 Skip to main content
John C. VanHove
John C. VanHove

John C. VanHove

KANAWHA-John C. VanHove, 81 of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Graveside service for John VanHove will be Saturday, July 10 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Rural Kanawha. Following the graveside service lunch will be held at the Kanawha Fire Station.

Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second St., Kanawha, IA, 50447. 641-762-3211. www.ewingfh.com.

