KANAWHA-John C. VanHove, 81 of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Graveside service for John VanHove will be Saturday, July 10 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Rural Kanawha. Following the graveside service lunch will be held at the Kanawha Fire Station.