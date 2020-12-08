 Skip to main content
John C. VanHove
John C. VanHove

John C. VanHove

Kanawha, Iowa-John C. VanHove, 81 of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring.

