John C. VanHove
Kanawha, Iowa-John C. VanHove, 81 of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring.
Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.