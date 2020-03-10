JOHN C. TEGTMEYER

BRITT – John C. Tegtmeyer, 79, of Britt, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a long illness at Westview Care Center surrounded by his family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, West Hancock Music Association or the Britt Volunteer Fire Department.

Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Tegtmeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.