John C. Tegtmeyer
0 comments

John C. Tegtmeyer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John C. Tegtmeyer

JOHN C. TEGTMEYER

BRITT – John C. Tegtmeyer, 79, of Britt, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a long illness at Westview Care Center surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, West Hancock Music Association or the Britt Volunteer Fire Department.

Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Tegtmeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News