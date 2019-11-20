{{featured_button_text}}

John C. Schultz

SWALEDALE, IOWA - John C. Schultz, 65, of Swaledale, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the City Hall in Swaledale located at 402 Main St., Swaledale, Iowa.

