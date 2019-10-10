John Bast
MASON CITY - John Bast, 82, of Mason City, was called home by God on Monday (October 7, 2019) at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 26, 2019) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Ave., with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
John's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
In Lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372 Colonialchapels.com
