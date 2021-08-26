 Skip to main content
Joel Lynn Sasse
Joel Lynn Sasse

Joel Lynn Sasse

CLEAR LAKE-Joel Lynn Sasse, 48 of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave. N., with Rev. Dan Miller officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton, with military honors provided.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

