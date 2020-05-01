Joel L. Arthur
Joel L. Arthur

Joel L. Arthur

MASON CITY - Joel L. Arthur, 60 of Mason City passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, Iowa 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

