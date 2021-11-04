Joe Awe
CORWITH-A funeral service for Joe Awe, 68, of Corwith, will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Corwith. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Saturday at the church prior to the service. Burial will take place at Corwith Cemetery immediately following the service. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
