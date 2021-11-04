 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joe Awe

  • 0

Joe Awe

CORWITH-A funeral service for Joe Awe, 68, of Corwith, will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Corwith. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Saturday at the church prior to the service. Burial will take place at Corwith Cemetery immediately following the service. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at the riots in Kenosha and the Kyle Rittenhouse case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News