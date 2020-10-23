JoAnne Hoover
JoAnne Hoover, age 94 of Titonka, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Titonka Care Center. Private Family Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Judy Junkermeier officiating. Burial will take place at Buffalo Township Cemetery in Titonka. Public visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Masks are required. Services will be live streamed on Lentz Funeral Home's Facebook page. www.lentzfuneralhome.com
