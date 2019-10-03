JoAnn Peters
KANAWHA, IOWA - JoAnn Peters, 86, of Kanawha, Iowa passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Hancock County Health System, in Britt.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Christian Reformed Church, 129 East 3rd Street, Kanawha with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will follow at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.
A visitation to celebrate her life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha.
www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447. (641)762-3211
