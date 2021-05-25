 Skip to main content
JoAnn M. Mahlstedt
JoAnn M. Mahlstedt

JoAnn M. Mahlstedt

CLEAR LAKE-JoAnn M. Mahlstedt, 70, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday May 22, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Care of the family has been entrusted to Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

