JoAnn Ciavarelli White
GRAFTON-JoAnn Ciavarelli White, 91 of Grafton, Iowa passed away on August 6, 2021 at the Good Samaritan in St. Ansgar, Iowa. A funeral service willl be held at 2:00 pm on October 14, 2021 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm.
Schoreder & Sites Funeral Home Northwood.
