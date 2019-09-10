Joan Wetherell
OSAGE - Joan Wetherell, age 90, of Osage, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Private Inurnment will be in the Orchard Cemetery at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home. Following the services there will be a time of food and fellowship at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Osage.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706
