Joan Turner

WESLEY-Joan (Pronounced Jo Ann) Turner died Thursday, October 21, 2021, from complications of Parkinson Disease at Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa where she had been a resident since May 2021.

Funeral services for Joan Turner will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 517 South East Elm Street in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 517 South East Elm Street in Corwith.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839