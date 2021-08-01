 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan Katherine Tatone
0 comments

Joan Katherine Tatone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joan Katherine Tatone

MASON CITY-Joan Katherine Tatone, 91, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams with Rev. Jacob Dunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a scriptural wake service at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Epiphany Parish Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News