MASON CITY-Joan Katherine Tatone, 91, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams with Rev. Jacob Dunn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a scriptural wake service at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Epiphany Parish Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com