Joan Janssen

BELMOND - Joan Marie (Lowenberg) Janssen, 90 of Belmond, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan Janssen will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation for Joan Janssen will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 4:30 – 7:00 PM, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake Service beginning at 4:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday morning.

Those planning to attend are asked to wear a face covering please.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248