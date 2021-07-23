 Skip to main content
Joan Elizabeth Finer
THOMPSON-Joan Elizabeth Finer, 86, of Thompson, passed to her Heavenly home on July 20, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

