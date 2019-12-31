Joan Alvida McChesney

Clear Lake – Joan Alvida McChesney, 85, of Clear Lake, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harvest Bible Church, 2200 N. 24th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor John Tank officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St. Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorials contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or to the PurpleStride Iowa, The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St. Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

