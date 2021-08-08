MASON CITY-Celebrating the life of James D. Smith May 11, 1928 - December 1, 2020. Join the family on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Epiphany Parish, Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, for a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception and lunch in the social hall. The service will be livestreamed on the Epiphany Parish webpage and the Epiphany Parish facebook page.