Thornton - Jessie Oelkers, 98, of Thornton, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Sheffield Care Center. Funeral service will be held 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Richland Lutheran Church, Thornton. Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday at the church. Interment will be at Richland Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Retz Funeral Home 641-998-2311

