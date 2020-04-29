Jessie May Grubb
0 comments

Jessie May Grubb

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jessie Mae Grubb

Mason City - Jessie Mae Grubb, 61, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, IA.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in Texas once a date has been determined.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372, ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Grubb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News