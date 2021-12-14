Jesse Elliott White
MASON CITY-Jesse Elliott White, 99, of Rockford, IA died peacefully at his home on Monday, December 13, 2021.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
