Jeryl W. Schmitt
Jeryl W. Schmitt, 67, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton, after a battle with Melanoma cancer that lasted less than a year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Jeryl's family

