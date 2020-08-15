Jeryl W. Schmitt
Jeryl W. Schmitt, 67, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton, after a battle with Melanoma cancer that lasted less than a year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Jeryl's family
To plant a tree in memory of Jeryl Schmitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
