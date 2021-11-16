 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry Weir

  • 0

Jerry Weir

CLARION-Jerry Weir, 76, of Clarion passed away Saturday, November 14, 2021 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City holds open-forum discussion before voting on fate of Mohawk mascot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News