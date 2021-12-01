Jerry Vincent Hejna

CLEAR LAKE-Jerry Vincent Hejna, 83, of Ventura, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating.

Visitation will be open to the public from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at the funeral home.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com