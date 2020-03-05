Jerry L. Stokes
MASON CITY - Jerry L. Stokes, 80, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.
There will be a visitation from 5 until 7 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Riverside Friends Church. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
