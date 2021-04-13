Jerry L. Haxton
It is with sadness that the family of Jerry L. Haxton announces his passing on March 5th, 2021 at the age of 84 at the Sandalwood Rehabilitation Center In Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Internment for Jerry was held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 9th, with military honors. Kramer Cremations and Funerals of Denver, Colorado were in charge of arrangements. www.kramerfamilydenver.com/obituaries.
