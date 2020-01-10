Jerry F. Krause

Clear Lake - Jerry F. Krause, 85, of Clear Lake died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., with the Rev. David Peterson officiating.

Jerry's family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00am until 1 pm on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be given to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Jerry's name.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

