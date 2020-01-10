Jerry F. Krause
Clear Lake - Jerry F. Krause, 85, of Clear Lake died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., with the Rev. David Peterson officiating.
Jerry's family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00am until 1 pm on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be given to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice in Jerry's name.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Krause, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clear Lake United Methodist Church
508 2nd Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA 50428
508 2nd Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Clear Lake United Methodist Church
508 2nd Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA 50428
508 2nd Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Guaranteed delivery before Jerry's Memorial Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.