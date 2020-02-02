You have free articles remaining.
CLEAR LAKE – Jerry D. Meyer, 75, of Coon Rapids, Minn., and formerly of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Jan. 30, in Coon Rapids. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, (641) 357-2193; ColonialChapels.com. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City where military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW. Memorials to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund or Grace Hospice AugustanaCare-Mount Olivet, Minneapolis, Minn.
