CLEAR LAKE – Jerry D. Meyer, 75, of Coon Rapids, Minn., and formerly of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Jan. 30, in Coon Rapids. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, (641) 357-2193; ColonialChapels.com. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City where military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW. Memorials to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fund or Grace Hospice AugustanaCare-Mount Olivet, Minneapolis, Minn.

Service information

Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
