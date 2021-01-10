 Skip to main content
MASON CITY-Jerry Butters, 79, of Mason City, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Private family services will be held at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Interment will be at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs. Memorials may be directed to the Mason City Senior Activities Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

