Jerry Allen Grundel, 68, of Northwood, died Friday, November 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church, Northwood with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Visitation will be November 30 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery.