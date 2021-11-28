 Skip to main content
Jerry Allen Grundel

Jerry Allen Grundel, 68, of Northwood, died Friday, November 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church, Northwood with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Visitation will be November 30 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

