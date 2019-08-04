KENSETT -- Jerry A. Mammen, 73, of El Cajon, CA and formerly Kensett, IA passed away at his home the morning of February 15, 2019 after long battles with lung cancer, heart failure, and complications of Agent Orange exposure.
A Memorial service in his honor will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA with Reverend Rob Lanphere of Northwood United Methodist Church officiating. Inurnment will be in Kensett Cemetery, Kensett, IA. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will be held at the Kensett Town Hall following the burial.
Jerry's family will greet friends one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.
Military honors will be presented by Our Buddies Memorial Post #6779.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. S. Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
