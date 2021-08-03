 Skip to main content
Jerrold A. Eide
Jerrold A. Eide

Jerrold A. Eide

MASON CITY-Jerrold A. Eide, 93, of Mason City, Iowa passed away Monday, August, 2, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

