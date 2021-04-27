Jerome (Jerry) Hemrich
Jerry Hemrich (Age 85) of Fairfield, IA (formerly Osage), passed away on Sept 11, 2020. Services for Jerry will be at 11am on Saturday, May 1st, at St. Peters Church in New Haven, IA. Visitation will begin at 10am. Inurnment will immediately follow the service.
