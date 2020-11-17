 Skip to main content
Jerome “Jerry” Coolidge, 60, of Mason City, passed away on November 14th, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City due to long term health issues and Covid 19.

Per Jerry's wishes, there will not be a funeral.

Condolences may be left for Jerry's family at ColonialChapels.com

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

