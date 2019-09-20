{{featured_button_text}}
Jerold Robert Holland

FOREST CITY – Jerold Robert Holland, 93 of Forest City died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 1:30 P.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

Events

Sep 21
Visitation
Saturday, September 21, 2019
12:30PM-1:30PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
246 South Clark St.
Forest City, IA 50436
Sep 21
Service
Saturday, September 21, 2019
1:30PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
246 South Clark St.
Forest City, IA 50436
