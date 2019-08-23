{{featured_button_text}}

Jerald "Jerry" Joseph Majewski

PLYMOUTH - Jerald “Jerry” Joseph Majewski, 79, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday (August 21, 2019) at his home in rural Plymouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday (August 26, 2019) at Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, Mason City with Reverend Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Charles City.

Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Sunday (August 25, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City with a Rosary at 6pm followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372

ColonialChapels.com

