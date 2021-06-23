Jennifer L. Palmer

THORNTON-Jennifer L. Palmer, 50, of Thornton, IA passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Per her wishes, her body was cremated. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA with Mark Doebel officiating. Jennifer will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed in care of her family.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com