THORNTON-Jennifer L. Palmer, 50, of Thornton, IA passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Per her wishes, her body was cremated. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA with Mark Doebel officiating. Jennifer will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed in care of her family.
