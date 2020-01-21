Jennie Ullestad
THOMPSON - Jennie Ullestad, 96, of Mankato, MN, formerly of Thompson, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Laurels Edge Assisted Living in Mankato. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22nd at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, Thompson. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. Her family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Oakcrest Funeral Services Winter Chapel of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.

