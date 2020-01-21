You have free articles remaining.
Jennie Ullestad
THOMPSON - Jennie Ullestad, 96, of Mankato, MN, formerly of Thompson, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Laurels Edge Assisted Living in Mankato. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22nd at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, Thompson. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. Her family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Oakcrest Funeral Services Winter Chapel of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jennie Ullestad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.